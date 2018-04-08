Earthquake hits northwest Turkey

Ankara, 8 April 2018 (MIA) - A 4.7-magnitude earthquake hit northwest Turkey short after midnight, said the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

The quake's epicenter was 15km north of the city of Bolu and 147km northwest of capital Ankara, at a depth of 2km.

There is no information on casualties or material damages. ik/10:19

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.