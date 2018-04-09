BiH's Covic says he'll discuss all open issues with Serbia's Vucic

Belgrade, 9 April 2018 (MIA) - Dragan Covic, Croat member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, has said he would hold talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to discuss all 'uncompleted' topics and ways to strengthen cooperation.

The Bosnian Croat politician will host the political and economic summit in the Bosnian city of Mostar.

Covic told RTS in an interview that he expected 'a lot' from the meeting in Mostar.

He thanked Vucic for accepting Serbia to be a partner-country in the event.

"At political level, I believe that that our talks require a continuity which involve the issue over the border of Serbia and BiH, which is a strategic matter. BiH needs to close it because the issue will help the country a lot, and it will be beneficial for Serbia, too," stated Covic.

According to him, trade exchange can be evidently elevated in both directions. ba/11:53

