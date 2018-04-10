It's vital to preserve peace in the Balkans, urge Vucic and Borissov

Mostar, 10 April 2018 (MIA) - Bilateral and regional cooperation was the focal point of Tuesday's meeting in Mostar of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.

"There's a lot of time and many things can happen before the upcoming summit in Sofia. It is vital that we do everything in our power to preserve peace and stability in the Balkans," stated Vucic.

Borissov, whose country currently holds the EU presidency, said that nowhere was more evident what had been happening in the past 20 years than in the Bosnian city of Mostar.

"Investors are showing more and more interest to invest in the region. The EU champions peace and prosperity of the Balkans. Do the major geo-political players what the same - I don't know," PM Borissov said adding he hoped that the counterparts in Kosovo would keep on acting in the same spirit.

He noted that the conflicts from two weeks ago in Kosovo were a cause for concern for all because 'the wounds are still healing.'

The whole region, from Greece to Romania, Borissov said, must be sensible because the consequences will be felt by all.

"It only takes a second to tear down everything that has been built for years," the Bulgarian Premier stated.

Also, Vucic and Borissov discussed the upcoming EU-Western Balkans Summit in Sofia and the format, which is being dismissed by Spain, Romania and Cyprus after it has been announced that Kosovo will be represented at the event. These countries don't recognize Kosovo as an independent country.

The Summit will take place on May 17 and I would like Kosovo President Hashim Thaci to be there, PM Borissov said. ba/12:13

