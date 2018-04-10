Kosovo doesn't need EULEX anymore: minister

Pristina, 10 April 2018 (MIA) - Kosovo's judicial system has the capacity to start performing its duties according to the law without an executive mission such as EULEX, Abelard Tahiri has said.

The Minister of Justice claimed that Kosovo in the past seven months had been increasingly engaged considering the rule of law and fight against corruption and organized crime.

"It has resulted in meeting the obligations that stem from the European agenda and that affect the visa liberalization process," said Minister Tahiri.

As regards the Special Court, set up to try former Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) members for wartime and post-war crimes, the Kosovo Minister said he would make personal efforts to make sure it had legal closure 'revealing the truth about the clean war of the KLA.'

Commenting on the Community of Serb Municipalities, Tahiri said that its statute, which is in the works, would be fully in compliance with the provisions of the Kosovo Constitution. ba/17:30

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.