Wednesday, April 11, 2018, 

Pilot killed in military jet crash in Serbia

Wednesday, April 11, 2018  1:22 PM

Pilot killed in military jet crash in Serbia

Belgrade, 11 April 2018 (MIA) - Serbia's defense ministry says a military jet has crashed in the north of the country, killing one of two pilots who ejected from the plane, AP reports.

The crash of the Yugoslav made Galeb G-4 training jet occurred at 9:30 a.m. local some 40 kilometers northeast of Belgrade.

The ministry says the injured pilot has been hospitalized.

The crash is being investigated.

The Serbian Air Force, depleted during the NATO bombing of the country in 1999, is currently undergoing modernization with used Russian-made MiG-29 fighter jets. ik/13:21

 

