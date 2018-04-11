Pilot killed in military jet crash in Serbia
- Wednesday, April 11, 2018 1:22 PM
Belgrade, 11 April 2018 (MIA) - Serbia's defense ministry says a military jet has crashed in the north of the country, killing one of two pilots who ejected from the plane, AP reports.
The crash of the Yugoslav made Galeb G-4 training jet occurred at 9:30 a.m. local some 40 kilometers northeast of Belgrade.
The ministry says the injured pilot has been hospitalized.
The crash is being investigated.
The Serbian Air Force, depleted during the NATO bombing of the country in 1999, is currently undergoing modernization with used Russian-made MiG-29 fighter jets. ik/13:21
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 6:50 PM | Greek FM Kotzias: Serbia belongs to the European family
Serbia and Greece have no open issues, Ivica Dacic and Nikos Kotzias concluded on Wednesday in Belgr...
- 6:08 PM | PM Zaev addresses Parliament’s debate on no-confidence motion against government
Prime Minister Zoran Zaev welcomed Wednesday the decision of the opposition VMRO-DPMNE MPs to retake...
- 6:05 PM | Germany is Macedonia's partner on its EU integration path, says Osmani
Deputy PM in charge of European affairs Bujar Osmani met Wednesday in Skopje with a delegation of th...
- 5:35 PM | President Ivanov addresses opening of Istanbul summit
Knowledge from all around the world is at our fingertips because of the internet and new technologie...
- 5:06 PM | PM Zaev meets US Peace Corps Director Olsen
Prime Minister Zoran Zaev held talks Wednesday with US Peace Corps Director Jody Olsen, who voiced s...