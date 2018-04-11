Greek FM Kotzias: Serbia belongs to the European family
- Wednesday, April 11, 2018 6:50 PM
Belgrade, 11 April 2018 (MIA) - Serbia and Greece have no open issues, Ivica Dacic and Nikos Kotzias concluded on Wednesday in Belgrade while discussing ways to strengthen cooperation and to preserve the region's stability.
Serbia belongs to the European family, because it is a developed country," the Greek Foreign Minister told reporters in a joint news conference alongside his Serbian counterpart.
According to him, Greece feels it is responsible for stability in the region and it is cooperating with Serbia in this respect.
"We've discussed how to enhance the cooperation between the two ministries, how to act and cooperate in the EU and how we can help each other," stated Kotzias.
Dacic thanked Greece for its support to Serbia about its territorial integrity and for not recognizing Kosovo.
Greek FM Kotzias also met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. The interlocutors discussed bilateral cooperation, developments in the region and Serbia's EU integration bid.
"It is in Greece's interest Serbia to be stable and to maintain stability in the region. This region needs cooperation," concluded FM Kotzias. ba/18:49
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 12:59 AM | Macedonia’s government survives no-confidence vote
Macedonia’s government on Wednesday survived a parliamentary vote of no-confidence brought by the op...
- 9:26 PM | Assad forces empty airports and military bases ahead of possible US strike
Pro-government forces in Syria are emptying main airports and military air bases over possible U.S. ...
- 8:51 PM | US Ambassador Baily: Opposition's comeback in Parliament - vital for democracy
It’s very important that VMRO-DPMNE is coming back in the Parliament as a leading opposition party, ...
- 7:39 PM | NATO workshop on defense against terrorism kicks off in Skopje
Terrorism is a direct threat to the security of citizens of NATO member states, but also to the glob...
- 6:50 PM | Greek FM Kotzias: Serbia belongs to the European family
Serbia and Greece have no open issues, Ivica Dacic and Nikos Kotzias concluded on Wednesday in Belgr...