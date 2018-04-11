Greek FM Kotzias: Serbia belongs to the European family

Belgrade, 11 April 2018 (MIA) - Serbia and Greece have no open issues, Ivica Dacic and Nikos Kotzias concluded on Wednesday in Belgrade while discussing ways to strengthen cooperation and to preserve the region's stability.

Serbia belongs to the European family, because it is a developed country," the Greek Foreign Minister told reporters in a joint news conference alongside his Serbian counterpart.

According to him, Greece feels it is responsible for stability in the region and it is cooperating with Serbia in this respect.

"We've discussed how to enhance the cooperation between the two ministries, how to act and cooperate in the EU and how we can help each other," stated Kotzias.

Dacic thanked Greece for its support to Serbia about its territorial integrity and for not recognizing Kosovo.

Greek FM Kotzias also met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. The interlocutors discussed bilateral cooperation, developments in the region and Serbia's EU integration bid.

"It is in Greece's interest Serbia to be stable and to maintain stability in the region. This region needs cooperation," concluded FM Kotzias. ba/18:49

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.