Friday, April 13, 2018, 

Vucic to meet Merkel in Berlin

Friday, April 13, 2018  8:35 AM

Berlin, 13 April 2018 (MIA) - Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic pays Friday a visit to Berlin, where he is set to meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The meeting will focus on bilateral relations, regional affairs and European political developments, said the Serbian President's Office.

Earlier in the week, Vucic said talks with Merkel would tackle the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue, expecting support for compromise. ik/08:34

