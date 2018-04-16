Balkans in strategic region for Europe, says EU official

Luxembourg, 16 April 2018 (MIA) - EU foreign ministers are meeting on Monday in Luxembourg, with the Western Balkans among the items on their agenda, Tanjug reports.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini addressed reporters ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council to announce that this will be "a chance with to exchange views on how to better work with our partners in the Western Balkans for our common security and prosperity."

"And we will have an important point - even if I understand this might go a little bit down on the headlines in these days, but I think it is going to be very important – a discussion on the Western Balkans in view of the preparation of the Sofia Summit," Mogherini said.

"Tomorrow (Tuesday) there is also an important decision to be taken by the College on the enlargement package. It is a strategic region for Europe, it is Europe, even if not all is part of the European Union," she said.

Mogherini will this week visit Albania, Macedonia, Montenegro, and Serbia. ik/12:34

