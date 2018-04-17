Kosovo foreign policy managed by the US: PM

Belgrade, 17 April 2018 (MIA) - Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj says Kosovo has no foreign policy and belongs to the club managed by the United States.

"We are part of Europe and are cooperating with Brussels and Berlin. However, when it comes to foreign policy, we are part of the club managed by the United States. It is not a problem admitting this," PM Haradinaj told Hepi TV station.

The Kosovo PM also adds that despite being part of the team that supported the Brussels agreement reached with Belgrade, he believes the Community of Serb Municipalities must be established in compliance with the Kosovo constitution. ik/08:43

