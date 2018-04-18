Turkish parliament approves extension of state of emergency

Ankara, 18 April 2018 (MIA) - Turkish parliament on Wednesday approved a motion to extend the ongoing state of emergency for three more months.

This seventh extension move means the period of state of emergency in Turkey will reach two years.

Turkey declared state of emergency on July 20, 2016, five days after a failed coup attempt that kill 250 people and left thousands injured.

Turkish government accused the US based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen as a chief plotter behind the coup.

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) urged the government to lift state of emergency soon, saying it would cast shadow over upcoming elections.

Today, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called snap elections in Turkey for June 24, bringing the polls forward by over a year-and-a-half to sharply accelerate the transition to a new presidential system. lk/20:42

###

