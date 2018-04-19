Serbia-Kosovo business relations getting stronger despite diplomatic tensions
Prishtina, 19 April 2018 (MIA) – Despite diplomatic tensions between Serbia and Kosovo, business relations between the two countries are getting stronger. Companies from both sides competed to clinch deals at a regional trade fair, Western media reports.
The International General Fair held in Kosovo's capital Prishtina from April 18 to 21 is teeming with Serbian companies. Out of 174 companies exhibiting at the four-day trade fair, 70 are Serbian, according to Western media.
The president of the Serbian Chamber of Commerce Marko Čadež said that the business cooperation between the two countries is "a historic success". Trade between Kosovo and Serbia reached EUR 500 million in 2017. mr/09:56
