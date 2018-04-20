U.S. has 'concerns' about Turkey holding fair vote under state of emergency
- Friday, April 20, 2018 10:39 AM
Washington, 20 April 2018 (MIA) - The United States said on Thursday it had concerns about Turkey’s ability to hold free and fair elections given the ongoing state of emergency, a day after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called for a snap vote on June 24.
“During a state of emergency, it would be difficult to hold a completely free, fair and transparent election in a manner that’s consistent with ... Turkish law and also Turkey’s international obligations,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told a briefing, noting Turkey has been under a state of emergency for nearly two years following a July 2016 coup bid.
“We have concerns about their ability to hold it during this type of state of emergency,” Nauert said. sk/10:38
