Friday, April 20, 2018, 

U.S. has 'concerns' about Turkey holding fair vote under state of emergency

Friday, April 20, 2018  10:39 AM

U.S. has

Washington, 20 April 2018 (MIA) - The United States said on Thursday it had concerns about Turkey’s ability to hold free and fair elections given the ongoing state of emergency, a day after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called for a snap vote on June 24.

“During a state of emergency, it would be difficult to hold a completely free, fair and transparent election in a manner that’s consistent with ... Turkish law and also Turkey’s international obligations,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told a briefing, noting Turkey has been under a state of emergency for nearly two years following a July 2016 coup bid.

“We have concerns about their ability to hold it during this type of state of emergency,” Nauert said. sk/10:38

