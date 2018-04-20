Open questions remain for Sofia summit host

Brussels, 20 April 2018 (MIA) – Bulgaria is preparing a complicated choreography for the upcoming EU-Western Balkans Summit in Sofia on May 17 in an attempt to accommodate EU members who do not recognize Kosovo.

According to Bulgarian portal Bulgarianpresidency.eu, because Kosovo is one of the participants, yet its independence has not been recognized by five EU member states—Spain, Greece, Cyprus, Slovakia, and Romania—not every participating country in the Summit will be represented at the highest level (Prime Minister or President).

Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said it was not certain which EU countries would be represented at a lower level, with the exception of Spain, whose Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on March 23 he would be attending only the dinner on May 16.

Zaharieva said that the Summit will have two stages, Euroactiv reports.

Only the 28 member states and EU institutions leaders are invited to the dinner to be held on May 16. The topic of discussion is not the Western Balkans, however, but the EU’s Digital Agenda.

A 28+6 meeting (of the six Western Balkan countries: Serbia, Montenegro, Macedonia, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Kosovo) is scheduled for the next day. Bulgarian PM Boyko Borissov will host, but the talks will be chaired by Council President Donald Tusk, joined by Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

Regarding the final declaration, Zaharieva pointed out that some countries did not want to sign the text together with Kosovo president Hashim Thaçi.

She said that she would prefer that the final declaration be adopted by the 28 EU members only.

However, other media outlets report that Western Balkans countries dislike the draft document, which focuses on connectivity and infrastructure, and that they would like the declaration to be signed by the 28+6. mr/14:02

