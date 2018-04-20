EU, IMF mull Greek debt relief; no talks on bailout extension

Washington, 20 April 2018 (MIA) - The euro zone and International Monetary Fund are discussing options for future debt relief for Greece at meetings this week in Washington, but are not considering any extensions of the Greek bailout, top euro zone officials say.

“There are no talks of such things as an extension of the Greek program. The Greek authorities are very much focused on the exit from the program and finalizing this by August,” said Mario Centeno, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers.

“There are still decisions to take on the continuation of this process, but those are framed around the debt mechanisms ... for the medium and the longer term and around the typical surveillance that Portugal, Ireland and other program countries also had,” he told a seminar at the Atlantic Council on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings.

Centeno was responding to media speculation that Greece could get a special credit line from the euro zone bailout fund after it exits the program on Aug. 20 to be less dependent on market sentiment, but which would also come with conditions, Reuters reports.

Greece does not want such a credit line because of the conditions. Throwing off the formal control of the euro zone would be perceived as a key political achievement for the left-wing government of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

Neither Ireland, nor Portugal, Spain or Cyprus, which all received euro zone bailouts in the past, decided to ask for such a precautionary credit line, opting for what is called in EU jargon a “clean exit.”

Yet the EU’s Economic Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said that Greece needed a new arrangement with its euro zone creditors to make sure that reforms continue to be implemented and budget discipline was maintained.

But he made clear that could not be some new bailout in disguise.

Greece has borrowed more than 200 billion euros from euro zone governments in three consecutive bailouts since 2010 and some lenders are concerned Athens may not repay the loans over the next decades or reverse already implemented reforms and get itself into economic trouble again.

“We will need to agree a post-program arrangement that supports the continued implementation in the coming years of the adopted reforms, as well as the pursuit of sound fiscal policies – but which is not a new program in disguise,” Moscovici said in a speech at the Peterson Institute of International Affairs in Washington.

After Greece exits its bailout it will regain full sovereignty in fiscal policy-making, submitting only to less detailed creditor scrutiny in what is called post-program surveillance. It is now subject to quarterly reviews that it has to pass to get new loans.

But many euro zone countries are concerned less stringent scrutiny will not be enough to keep Greek politicians from pushing for looser fiscal policies. lk/17:19

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.