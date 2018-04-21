'If Pristina Assembly adopts platform, Belgrade leaves the table': paper

Belgrade, 21 April 2018 (MIA) - If the Assembly in Pristina adopts the platform of the government, which envisages mutual recognition between Kosovo and Serbia, we (Serbia) will treat it as unilateral termination of the dialogue and 'will no longer sit at the table', a Belgrade-based daily newspaper reported citing its own sources.

"Belgrade does not want to go deeper into the trap, which in the guise of dialogue the UN chair for a fake state is being hidden, with unspoken blessing from 'neutral' mediators in Brussels, which have never condemned the dangerous intents of the Ramush Haradinaj office," an unnamed source told the daily Novosti.

Last week, the Kosovo government adopted a platform on finalizing the political dialogue with Belgrade, which charges Kosovo President Hashim Thaci with running a dialogue to reach a law-abiding deal. Under the agreement, Kosovo will be allowed to be admitted into the UN and other international organizations.

The platform has been forwarded to Parliament for adoption. ba/11:42

