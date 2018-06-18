Markovic: Montenegro is working in all fields to reduce influx of illegal immigrants to EU

Podgorica, 18 June 2018 (MIA) - Montenegro's Prime Minister Duško Marković said in an interview with the Austrian public broadcaster ORF that Montenegro is undertaking a number of measures to reduce the influx of illegal immigrants into the European Union.

"It is a worrying situation with an increased trend of illegal migrants from Greece through Albania to Montenegro. ... In the first five months of this year, we have registered about 1,500 illegal crossings, much more than in the previous year, so it is obvious that the problem exists and that the trend is not good. But I believe that by joining forces in the region, we will be able to respond to this challenge. Montenegro has a special plan for this situation, there is an operational team that has been put into operation and I hope that we will find appropriate solutions," said Prime Minister Marković.

He added that two days ago the interior ministers of Montenegro and Albania agreed on an intensified joint border control, that Montenegro is intensively cooperating with the Fronteks in operational actions, as well as through the exchange of information and risk analysis.

The Prime Minister of Montenegro noted that a centre for migrants exists in Montenegro and that special locations for refugees' reception have been prepared, in case that such a wave hits the country.

"We are strengthening our capacities, we have launched a project of reconstruction of an old Yugoslav border post at the border with Albania, which could be a migration reception centre in order to better control things. We will do our best not to experience the great wave that took place in 2015, which did not affect Montenegro. But now obviously the route is changing, through Albania, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina and further towards Europe. ... We are working in all fields to respond to this challenge and reduce pressure on the borders of the European Union," Prime Minister Duško Marović underlined Saturday in an interview with the ORF during his working visit to Austria. sk/09:29

