Greek far-right lawmaker arrested on treason-linked charges
- Monday, June 18, 2018 11:53 AM
Athens, 18 June 2018 (MIA) - Greek anti-terrorism police in Athens have arrested an extreme far-right lawmaker on treason-linked charges, more than two days after he evaded arrest by speeding past a series of police highway checkpoints, AP reports.
Constantinos Barbaroussis has been charged with committing preparatory acts for high treason over his exhortations last week for the armed forces to arrest the country’s leadership, to hinder a deal with neighboring Macedonia over that country’s name.
The preliminary agreement was signed Sunday, and full ratification will take months.
Police say Barbaroussis was arrested Monday in a house in the northern suburb of Penteli. They said he offered no resistance.
Barbaroussis was elected with the Nazi-inspired Golden Dawn party. It evicted him for his comments made Friday in parliament during a debate linked with the Macedonia deal. sk/11:52
