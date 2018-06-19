Turkey to build third nuclear power plant: Erdogan

Ankara, 19 June 2018 (MIA) - Turkey's president said Monday that the country will build a third nuclear power plant.

During a live question-and-answer social media broadcast with Turkish youths, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey would build its own nuclear power plant after the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, to be built by Russia, Anadolu Agency reports.

"Akkuyu will meet 10 percent of our energy needs," he said, adding another 10 percent or more would be met by the second nuclear power plant, which will be located in Sinop.

"We will also have an opportunity to meet more than that with the third one."

Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin launched the construction of the Akkuyu plant at a ceremony in Ankara in early April.

The Akkuyu plant, located in southern Mersin province, will boast four reactors, each with a capacity of 1,200 megawatts, and will be built by the Russian state nuclear energy agency Rosatom. sk/10:09

