Greek far-left terrorist granted new furlough from prison
- Tuesday, June 19, 2018 4:03 PM
Athens, 19 June 2018 (MIA) - A convicted Greek far-left terrorist serving multiple life terms for a string of assassinations has temporarily walked free after being granted a two-day furlough, the third since late last year, AP reports.
Dimitris Koufodinas, 61, was met by a small group of friends and sympathizers on Tuesday, as he exited the top-security Korydallos prison in Athens. He must appear daily at his local police station.
Koufodinas had held a two-week hunger strike to press for his furlough, after it was delayed for procedural reasons. Anarchists launched a series of vandalism attacks and protests backing his demand.
Koufodinas has admitted to membership of the November 17 terrorist group, Greece's deadliest, which killed 23 western diplomats and Greeks between 1975 and 2000.
The U.S. embassy in Athens issued a statement Tuesday deploring his furlough. ik/16:02
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 9:28 PM | Three children aged 4, 2, 1 die in Veles fire
Three children aged 4, 2 and 1 died in a fire that broke out on the outskirts of Veles late on Wedne...
- 9:20 PM | Erdogan says Turkey became safe haven for refugees, West hid behind barbed wires
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday Turkey became a safe haven for refugees while the W...
- 8:57 PM | Trump to order end of immediate immigrant family separations at U.S. border
U.S. President Donald Trump said he would sign an executive order on immigration on Wednesday to end...
- 8:46 PM | WC 2018: Uruguay makes knockout stage, Saudi Arabia out after 1-0 loss
Uruguay beat Saudi Arabia 1-0 on Wednesday thanks to a goal from striker Luis Suarez, propelling the...
- 8:41 PM | Committee for changes in Macedonian, Greek instruction books in coming weeks
A committee working on changes in instruction books in both Macedonia and Greece will be established...