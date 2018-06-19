Brnabic: Recognizing Kosovo is not a compromise solution

Berlin, 19 June 2018 (MIA) – Neither recognizing Kosovo's independence nor insisting that it belongs to Serbia are compromise solutions, Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on Tuesday, adding that Belgrade and Pristina have to find a compromise.

"Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic made a brave and responsible step forward when he started the interregional dialogue," PM Brnabic said in an interview for Die Welt.

"Until that point, any such conversation was taboo. Kosovo was Serbia. Period. Now we have to find a compromise.

"Serbia will never recognize Kosovo. That wouldn't be a compromise. Neither is it a compromise if we continue to insist that Kosovo belongs to Serbia."

She said relations with Pristina were difficult for Serbs and added that both sides had to get out of their comfort zones. "Pristina hasn't done that yet," she told the German newspaper.

Brnabic pointed out that Pristina was yet to establish a Community of Serbian Municipalities. She also warned of the increasing number of attacks on Serbs in Kosovo. mr/18:26

