Thaçi: It's time to reach historic agreement with Serbia

Pristina, 20 June 2018 (MIA) – Kosovo President Hashim Thaçi described the upcoming meeting with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic in Brussels on Sunday as 'the beginning of the final stage of Kosovo's and Serbia's efforts to reach an agreement to normalize relations between the countries', MIA's Pristina correspondent reports.

Speaking at a press conference in Pristina on Wednesday, Thaçi said the USA and the EU were in favor of improving ties between Kosovo and Serbia, and offered their support.

"The negotiations will continue one way or another," Thaçi said, "but the time has come for the talks to result in a historic agreement ending a tragic era for relations between the two states."

Thaçi added he was aware the talks would not be easy, but he said that 'Kosovo has nothing to fear regarding the dialogue or its epilogue.'

"Kosovo, as a society, and our politicians have shown their courage, knowledge, and coordination at the conferences in Rambouillet and Vienna, proving we can establish and declare an independent state through negotiations and a fair argument," Thaçi said.

According to Thaçi, 'achieving an agreement with Serbia is necessary to accelerate Kosovo's integration processes.'

The agenda of the meeting will also include the Kosovo-Serbian border demarcation, Thaçi said, adding he would not let Kosovo lose an inch of its territory.

The meeting between Thaçi and Vucic in Brussels on Sunday has been initiated and will be moderated by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini. mr/13:10

