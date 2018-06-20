Serbs and Montenegrins own most weapons in Europe: survey

Skopje, 20 June 2018 (MIA) - Serbia and Montenegro share top spot on the list of European countries according to the number of small arms per 100 citizens, shows a survey of the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies in Geneva.

According to the survey, 39.1 in 100 citizens of Serbia and Montenegro own a gun, followed by Cyprus and Finland.

Regarding the countries of the Western Balkans, Bosnia-Herzegovina is fifth on the list (31.2 guns per 100 citizens), Macedonia is seventh (29.8), while Kosovo is 11th (23.9).

In global terms, the United States head the list with 120 small arms per 100 citizens. ik/20:27

