Erdogan says Turkey became safe haven for refugees, West hid behind barbed wires

Ankara, 20 June 2018 (MIA) - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday Turkey became a safe haven for refugees while the West shied away from its responsibility, Anadolu reports.

"Turkey became a safe haven for 4 million refugees, of which 3.5 million are Syrians, while many Western countries which claim to be the cradle of democracy and human rights hid behind barbed wires," Erdogan said in a statement marking World Refugee Day.

He said the European Union has not fulfilled the financial incentives promised to Turkey for the upkeep of Syrian refugees.

"Our country's conscientious behavior over the crises in Syria and Iraq showed once again to the whole world our nation's commitment to humanitarian values, generosity and helpfulness."

Erdogan said there are more than 65 million forcibly displaced people currently in the world and there are more than 22 million refugees.

"On the occasion of this meaningful day, I want to stress that our country will continue to be in solidarity with the oppressed ones and victims without any distinction, as it did until today," Erdogan added. ik/21:19

