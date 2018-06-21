МИА Лого
Bulgarian president Radev visits Serbia

Thursday, June 21, 2018  8:23 AM

Bulgarian president Radev visits Serbia

Belgrade, 21 June 2018 (MIA) - Bulgarian President Rumen Radev begins Thursday a two-day visit to Serbia, meeting with host Aleksandar Vucic.

On Friday, Radev is scheduled to meet with representatives of the Bulgarian minority in Serbia, lay flowers at a monument of Neskovo Brdo, lay the cornerstone of Ss.Cyril and Methodius monument etc. ik/08:22

