Kosovo opposition rejects president's invitation for involvement in key Serbia talks
- Thursday, June 21, 2018 10:25 AM
Pristina, 21 June 2018 (MIA) - The Kosovo opposition has rejected the invitation extended by President Hashim Thaci over their involvement in the final stage of the talks with Serbia, which begins in Brussels on Sunday, MIA reports from Pristina.
Newspaper "Koha Ditore" reads that the opposition also fails to recognize Thaci as the country's representative at the talks.
EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini has invited Thaci and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic for the Brussels meeting, which is set to result in a legally-binding agreement. ik/10:24
