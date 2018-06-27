Rama: Albania will never accept EU refugee camps

Berlin, 27 June 2018 (MIA) - Albania has rejected a proposal for the possible building on its territory of reception centers for migrants going to EU countries. Albania would never have accepted such EU refugee camps, even if EU membership was offered in return, Prime Minister Edi Rama said in an interview with the German newspaper Bild.

Rama said in an interview that he is opposed to unloading migrants as if they were some unwanted toxic waste. He emphasizes that Albania is always ready to give its fair share to resolving pan-European problems but can not do it alone

Albania's transformation into a breakwater for migrants wishing to enter EU countries would be "a dangerous solution," he said.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurtz and President of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani, have proposed to accommodate refugees in Balkan countries. The migration will top the agenda of the EU summit in Brussels on June 28 and 29. sk/09:30

