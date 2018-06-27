Torrential rain floods hit parts of Greece

Athens, 27 June 2018 (MIA) - Torrential rains have caused floods in parts of Greece this week, as a weather front named "Nefeli" is sweeping through the country, Xinhua reported.

Thirty-three people and 250 cows and sheep in northern and central Greece have been evacuated by the fire brigade in the past 24 hours.

The residents of Mandra, Megara and Nea Peramos, cities in western Attica, a region on the eastern edge of Central Greece, woke up to muddy streets and washed belongings on Wednesday.

No casualties have been reported so far, but Tuesday evening's rains turned streets into streams with water levels reaching up to two meters in some areas, according to eyewitnesses.

A heavy rainfall hit these regions last November, resulting in 24 deaths.

"People suffered material damages again and lives were put at risk," Mandra Mayor Ioanna Kriekouki told local SKAI TV, underlining that the much-needed infrastructure works in the drainage system that authorities had promised to do after last November's tragedy were stuck in bureaucracy.

Residents were still on alert on Wednesday, as the Greek Meteorological Service has forecast more storms before Friday. ba/14:23

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.