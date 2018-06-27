Protest in Romania as government faces no-confidence vote
- Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:52 PM
Bucharest, 27 June 2018 (MIA) - Some 2,000 anti-government protesters have gathered near Romania's Parliament as the left-wing government prepared to face a no-confidence vote submitted by the opposition, which claims it has weakened the rule of law and democracy, AP reported.
The opposition led by the Liberal Party is unlikely to get the 233 votes it needs Wednesday to dismiss the government of Prime Minister Viorica Dancila who was appointed in January, the third Social Democrat premier since Dec. 2016 parliamentary elections.
Demonstrators yelled "Resign!" and waved Romanian flags in a park adjoining Parliament, guarded by riot police.
Romanians have staged daily anti-government protests as it moves to implement new laws that critics say will weaken the nation's fight against corruption. ba/15:52
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 5:30 PM | EU chief says Europe must prepare for the worst with Trump
European Council President Donald Tusk says the European Union must prepare for the worst due to the...
- 5:02 PM | Athens supports Skopje in EU and NATO, everything in hands of member-states
Ambassador Dimitris Yannakakis said Wednesday that Greece supports Macedonia in EU and NATO based on...
- 4:49 PM | Greece's floods: No reports of Macedonian tourists asking for assistance
Macedonian tourists vacationing in Greece so far haven't sought help and haven't reported any damage...
- 4:46 PM | Zaev to meet Tusk on Thursday
Prime Minister Zoran Zaev is set to meet with European Council President Donald Tusk in Brussels at ...
- 4:38 PM | Luxembourg FM Asselborn gives MIA insight into the compromise over Macedonia's accession talks
The ten-hour discussion over a compromise among EU member-states regarding the accession talks for M...