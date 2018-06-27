МИА Лого
Protest in Romania as government faces no-confidence vote

Wednesday, June 27, 2018  3:52 PM

Bucharest, 27 June 2018 (MIA) - Some 2,000 anti-government protesters have gathered near Romania's Parliament as the left-wing government prepared to face a no-confidence vote submitted by the opposition, which claims it has weakened the rule of law and democracy, AP reported.

The opposition led by the Liberal Party is unlikely to get the 233 votes it needs Wednesday to dismiss the government of Prime Minister Viorica Dancila who was appointed in January, the third Social Democrat premier since Dec. 2016 parliamentary elections.

Demonstrators yelled "Resign!" and waved Romanian flags in a park adjoining Parliament, guarded by riot police.

Romanians have staged daily anti-government protests as it moves to implement new laws that critics say will weaken the nation's fight against corruption. ba/15:52

