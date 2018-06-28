Kotzias: I have received 800 letters threatening my life; where's the prosecutor?
- Thursday, June 28, 2018 12:35 PM
Athens, 28 June 2018 (MIA) – Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias on Thursday claimed he has received hundreds of threats against himself and his family, and challenged judicial authorities for failing to take action, Kathimerini reports.
"I have received 800 letters threatening my life and my family. I have received boxes of dirt soaked in blood and bullets. Where is the prosecutor? These are serious crimes and I don’t see anyone reacting," he told Greek 24/7 Radio.
"I have tracked down the telephone numbers, addresses and names of people who have made threatening phone calls. Yet all the authorities have done is issue warnings," he claimed.
Kotzias suggested that the majority of the threats concern his handling of the name deal with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia and said that while he respects the public’s right to oppose the deal, protesters should refrain from incendiary slogans.
The Greek FM went on to suggest that the opposition New Democracy party has contributed to such 'hate rhetoric.' mr/12:35
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 5:23 PM | EU to welcome Macedonia-Greece name deal, conclusions show
Draft-conclusions of today's EU Summit, which should be adopted on Friday, welcome the name agreemen...
- 4:51 PM | PES welcomes Macedonia’s EU, NATO prospect
Premier and leader of ruling SDSM Zoran Zaev, accompanied by the party vice-president Radmila Seker...
- 3:53 PM | FM Kotzias: Majority of Greek MPs to vote for ratification of name deal
Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias is confident that a majority of MPs will vote in favor of ratif...
- 3:41 PM | "Golden Camera 300" life achievement award for British cinematographer Roger Deakins
British cinematographer Roger Deakins is the laureate of this year's "Golden Camera 300" life achiev...
- 3:32 PM | EU path set out, keep up reform pace, Tusk urges Zaev (video)
This is a good week for your country and for the Western Balkans. The EU ministers set out the path ...