US State Department: Albania does not meet minimum standards to eliminate human trafficking

Tirana, 29 June 2018 (MIA) - The Government of Albania does not fully meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking; however, it is making significant efforts to do so, reads the US Department of State 2018 Trafficking in Persons Report.

The government did not meet minimum standards in several key areas. The government continued to penalize victims for unlawful acts committed as a direct result of being subjected to human trafficking. The government reported fewer prosecutions and convictions, and authorities continued to investigate and prosecute some traffickers for the lesser crime of exploitation of prostitution.

The report also reads that the government delayed funding to NGO-run shelters and did not consistently apply victim-centered investigations and prosecutions. Police did not consistently identify trafficking victims among individuals in prostitution, and the labor inspectorate lacked the training to identify victims of forced labor.

As reported over the past five years, Albania is a source, transit, and destination country for men, women, and children subjected to sex trafficking and forced labor. Albanian women and children are subject to sex trafficking and forced labor within the country, especially during tourist season, reads the report.

Children are commonly forced to beg or perform other types of compelled labor such as selling small items. Albanian children, mainly from the Romani community, are exploited regionally for seasonal work. There were also instances of children forced to work in cannabis fields in Albania and some traffickers are likely involved in drug trafficking.

Albanian victims are subject to sex trafficking in countries across Europe, particularly Kosovo, Greece, Italy, Belgium, Germany, Switzerland, Macedonia, Norway, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. NGOs report an increase in the number of Albanian children subjected to forced labor in Kosovo and the United Kingdom, reads the report.

The report’s recommendation includes Albania to implement the law that exempts victims from penalties for unlawful acts committed as a direct result of being subjected to trafficking, particularly sex trafficking victims exploited in prostitution; vigorously investigate, prosecute, and convict traffickers —including complicit officials—under article 110(a) and 128(b); train investigators, prosecutors, and judges on victim-centered approaches to trafficking cases and increase victim protection from threats and intimidation during court proceedings and continue to train law enforcement, prosecutors, and judicial officials particularly district prosecutors, on investigating, prosecuting, and trying trafficking cases, including guidance on overlapping elements of exploitation of prostitution and trafficking, reads the US Department of State 2018 Trafficking in Persons Report. sk/09:11

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.