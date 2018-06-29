Bulgaria: Parliament votes down no-confidence motion against government

Sofia, 29 June 2018 (MIA) - Parliament voted down a no-confidence motion against the Government of Boyko Borissov on Friday. The motion was tabled by 80 MPs of the opposition BSP for Bulgaria party over a "failure of security policy", BTA reports.

The motion was supported by 104 MPs of the BSP for Bulgaria and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms with 131 votes "against" from the ruling GERB, the United Patriots, and Volya.

To go through, the motion needed the votes of 121 MPs in the 242-seat legislature.

Several ministers were in the plenary as the vote was taken. National Assembly Chair Tsveta Karayancheva explained that Prime Minister Borissov could not attend the vote, as requested by Socialist MP Anton Koutev, because he is in Brussels on Friday.

After the vote in Parliament, GERB Floor Leader Tsvetan Tsvetanov said that the topic of security requires a broad debate but when there is populist reasoning servicing party interests, this means that populism might be the biggest threat to national security.

United Patriots Floor Leader Volen Siderov commented that he had no doubts about how to vote on the no-confidence motion, because no reasoning had been provided for it either by the BSP or outside. "We presided over the EU and there was no negative opinion on us on the part of the partners; Bulgaria is stable, good words were said about border security," Siderov noted.

Socialist MP Dragomir Stoynev told journalists that his parliamentary group will not give up on demanding the Government's resignation. In his words, it is time the BSP considered a third motion of no confidence over the Cabinet's policy in areas such as healthcare, transport and social policy, each of which is an example of inadequate actions.

According to Stoynev, Friday's voting results show that the security system will continue to fall apart and that the governance model has deprived Bulgarian citizens of security. ik/13:57

