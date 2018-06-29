Kosovo and Germany arrest four terrorism suspects
- Friday, June 29, 2018 4:53 PM
Pristina, 29 June 2018 (MIA) - Kosovo police said on Friday they had arrested three people on terrorism charges and a fourth was arrested in Germany on an international arrest warrant issued by a Kosovo court.
In a statement, the police said three arrests were made in two Kosovo towns after months of investigation involving Kosovo's intelligence agency. Police confiscated two weapons, ammunition, a car with foreign registration and electronic equipment.
The statement gave no details on whether the suspects were planning attacks, Reuters reports.
Earlier this month, Kosovo arrested two people, including a Belgian national of Kosovo origin, suspected of planning attacks on NATO troops stationed as peacekeepers in the Balkan country.
Kosovo authorities say some 300 Kosovo nationals went to Syria to fight for Islamic State. More than 50 have been killed but others are seen as possible security threats if they return.
In May, a Kosovo court jailed eight men for plotting to attack the Israeli national soccer team in Albania in a World Cup qualifying match in 2016. lk/16:52
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 7:40 PM | EU's Tusk commends Bulgarian EU Presidency
European Council President Donald Tusk on Friday said that Bulgaria had done an outstanding and effi...
- 7:13 PM | Portugal's Vitorino elected head of UN migration agency IOM
Portuguese politician and former EU commissioner Antonio Vitorino was elected on Friday to become th...
- 6:30 PM | PM Zaev for MTV: EU to launch screening process for Macedonia next month
As the European Union set the date, the screening process should be launched in late July and I expe...
- 5:29 PM | 'Young Europe in the Balkans' brings together students from W. Balkan countries
Students from academies of theater, film and music from the six EU candidate countries in the region...
- 5:20 PM | Skopje-Athens deal – rather significant for the region, Kosovo President says
Settling of the dispute between Macedonia and Greece and finalizing the Pristina-Belgrade negotiatio...