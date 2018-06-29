EU's Tusk commends Bulgarian EU Presidency

Brussels, 29 June 2018 (MIA) - European Council President Donald Tusk on Friday said that Bulgaria had done an outstanding and efficient job as holder of the EU presidency, BTA reports.

'You and your team have done a truly remarkable job, he said addressing Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.

The Sofia Summit was a historic moment in terms of the relations between the EU and the Western Balkans, Tusk said.

European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker said the Commission was grateful for the efficient work of the Bulgarian EU Presidency.

'This was the first Bulgarian Presidency in difficult circumstances and it did it very well,' he said, commending Borissov for his way of bringing people together.

Borissov thanked his team and all who were involved in the work of the presidency.

'Our work would have been under doubt if today's European Council had not given a European perspective for Macedonia and Albania,' said Borissov.

In its conclusions after a two-day summit the European Council endorsed the decision for opening accession negotiations with Macedonia and Albania in June 2019 if they meet certain conditions. lk/19:39

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.