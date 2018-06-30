МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Saturday, June 30, 2018, 

Floods prompt evacuations in Serbia

Saturday, June 30, 2018  10:24 AM

Floods prompt evacuations in Serbia

Belgrade, 30 June 2018 (MIA) - Torrential rain in most parts of Serbia has resulted in floods and traffic problems late on Friday.

A large storm hit the town of Subotica, flooding streets, slowing down traffic, and injuring one person.

Thirty people have been evacuated from the town of Stepojevac, where power supply has been interupted.

Rescue teams have been deployed to the affected areas. ik/10:23

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
3/10/2016 7:11:49 PM Serbia declares state of emergency due to flood threat after heavy rain
9/16/2014 11:15:47 AM Balkans hit by fresh flooding, three dead
5/19/2014 4:30:49 PM Serbia: 25,070 evacuated from areas threatened by floods
5/16/2014 9:18:16 AM Serbia floods: At least 649 people evacuated
4/20/2014 11:50:06 AM Floods in Serbia: 430 people evacuated
Top