Floods prompt evacuations in Serbia

Belgrade, 30 June 2018 (MIA) - Torrential rain in most parts of Serbia has resulted in floods and traffic problems late on Friday.

A large storm hit the town of Subotica, flooding streets, slowing down traffic, and injuring one person.

Thirty people have been evacuated from the town of Stepojevac, where power supply has been interupted.

Rescue teams have been deployed to the affected areas. ik/10:23

