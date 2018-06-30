EULEX achieved no progress in fighting organized crime, says Kosovo Supreme Court president

Pristina, 30 June 2018 (MIA) - Over the past ten years, the European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo (EULEX) did not achieve any progress in the fight against organized crime and corruption in the country, says Kosovo Supreme Court President Enver Peci, MIA reports from Pristina.

In an interview with daily "Zeri", Peci says the mission should have solved a number of cases of organized crime and corruption, but the EU-delegated judges completely failed the test.

"I told them on a number of occasions that the mandate of the judges and prosecutors was a problem, because they were here for about a year and afterwards the cases they initiated were stuck halfway. Many procedures dragged on, because the law says that if judges are replaced, then the case starts from the very beginning. I see this as failure by the mission," says Peci. ik/15:27

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.