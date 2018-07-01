Kosovo not conceding a meter of its territory to Serbia: negotiator
- Sunday, July 01, 2018 10:52 AM
Pristina, 1 July 2018 (MIA) - Avni Arifi, head of the Kosovo negotiating team in the Pristina-Belgrade dialogue, says the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Kosovo cannot be violated by anyone, MIA reports from Pristina.
"Not a meter of Kosovo land for any price. Freezing of the conflict and the existing situation are unpleasant. Kosovo sovereignty and its territory are inviolable by no one, at no price. Not now not ever," Arifi said in a Facebook post.
The reaction comes the statement of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic that he would consider it success even if Serbia is given back only one meter of Kosovo.
"It would be a success even if we manage to bring back one meter of what was lost (by previous Serbian authorities), because today we have nothing thanks to those who put their signature on Kosovo's independence back in 2012," Vucic told reporters in Belgrade. ik/10:48
###
