МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Monday, July 02, 2018, 

Kosovo not conceding a meter of its territory to Serbia: negotiator

Sunday, July 01, 2018  10:52 AM

Kosovo not conceding a meter of its territory to Serbia: negotiator

Pristina, 1 July 2018 (MIA) - Avni Arifi, head of the Kosovo negotiating team in the Pristina-Belgrade dialogue, says the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Kosovo cannot be violated by anyone, MIA reports from Pristina.

"Not a meter of Kosovo land for any price. Freezing of the conflict and the existing situation are unpleasant. Kosovo sovereignty and its territory are inviolable by no one, at no price. Not now not ever," Arifi said in a Facebook post.

The reaction comes the statement of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic that he would consider it success even if Serbia is given back only one meter of Kosovo.

"It would be a success even if we manage to bring back one meter of what was lost (by previous Serbian authorities), because today we have nothing thanks to those who put their signature on Kosovo's independence back in 2012," Vucic told reporters in Belgrade. ik/10:48

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
6/20/2018 1:10:17 PM Thaçi: It's time to reach historic agreement with Serbia
6/5/2018 5:37:07 PM Apostolova: Belgrade-Pristina dialogue remains most complicated Balkan process
5/31/2018 9:21:55 AM Dacic: Kosovo movement accusing Serbs of raping 20,000 Albanian women
5/12/2018 3:24:04 PM Media reports: West readies agreement: UN to Kosovo, EU to Serbia?
4/19/2018 9:57:03 AM Serbia-Kosovo business relations getting stronger despite diplomatic tensions
Top