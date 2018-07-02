Tahiri: Kosovo issue is resolved, no talks on compromise

Pristina, 2 July 2018 (MIA) - The National Coordinator on State Reform in Kosovo Government Besnik Tahiri late Sunday told Serbia that the partition of Kosovo will not happen and that the best thing for Belgrade is to accept this reality as soon as possible, MIA’s correspondent in Pristina informs.

The reaction of the Kosovo government official is followed by statement of the Serbian Defence Minister Aleksandar Vulin, who said that he is “pessimistic in regard to achieving possible compromise between Kosovo and Belgrade in Brussels."

“Both Vulin and every Belgrade official must realize that the time of 'compromise' has passed and now is the time to accept the reality. And what is the reality: Kosovo is recognized by over 100 countries in the world and we have gained the freedom for the past 19 years and 10 years have passed since the declaration of independence,” Tahiri wrote on Facebook.

He also added that the entire political system and the institutional regulation of the state is independent. More than a decade ago, the Contact Group has introduced three principles for resolving the Kosovo issue that were accurate and very clear: The resolution of Kosovo's status should consolidate regional security and stability; there will be no changes in the current territory of Kosovo, which means there will be no partition of Kosovo and union of Kosovo with any other state or part of any other state, he wrote. sk/08:47

###

