Greek ex-minister released from jail due to ill health

Athens, 2 July 2018 (MIA) - A five-member Athens appeals court on Monday approved the early release from prison of former defense minister Akis Tsochatzopoulos, who had been convicted for money laundering in 2013, until his appeal is heard before the Supreme Court.

The lawyers of the 79-year-old minister submitted the appeal citing his ill health, daily Kathimerini reports.

Tsohatzopoulos is serving a 19-year prison sentence in Korydallos for taking bribes to approve the purchase of the TOR-M1 short-range missile defense system and the purchase of submarines for the Hellenic Navy.

In May 2017, a court upheld his conviction, cutting his sentence by just one year (from an initial 20-year prison sentence). lk/15:32

