Kosovo has better relations with China than BiH: PM

Pristina, 3 July 2018 (MIA) - Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj says Kosovo has better relations with China than Bosnia-Herzegovina, MIA reports from Pristina.

In an interview with Sarajevo daily Avaz, PM Haradinaj says those thinking that only Kosovo is on the losing side if its independence is not recognized are wrong.

"Our citizens are travelling to China, which recognizes our passport and has its consulate here in Pristina. If we look at the issue in this way, Kosovo has better relations with faraway China than neighboring Bosnia-Herzegovina," said Haradinaj.

However, the Kosovo PM says he does not expect BiH to recognize Kosovo any time soon. ik/18:47

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.