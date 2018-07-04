Quadrilateral Summit of Bulgaria, Greece, Romania and Serbia in Thessaloniki

Belgrade, 4 July 2018 (MIA) - The leaders of Bulgaria, Greece, Romania and Serbia will meet Wednesday in Thessaloniki on the occasion of the 4th Quadrilateral Summit, completing the first round of a co-operation that began in Varna, Bulgaria, in October 2017.

Alexis Tsipras, Boyko Borissov, Aleksandar Vucic and Viorica Dancila will meet in Thessaloniki, thus strengthening co-operation between their countries in order to benefit the wider region.

The issues that will be discussed again will concern stability and security in the region, economic co-operation in the fields of transport, energy, infrastructure, security and co-operation at military and cross-border level.

A major topic in the discussions between leaders will be infrastructure and interconnectivity across the Balkans, focusing on the four countries' rail, road, digital and energy interconnections. Projects whose implementation will inspire the wider region and highlight the co-operation of the countries. In addition, initiatives and wider participation of states in initiatives such as "16+1 initiative" will bring closer the co-operation between Greece, Bulgaria, Romania and Serbia. sk/09:15

