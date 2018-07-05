Borissov: BiH should follow example of Sofia, Skopje and Athens

Sarajevo, 5 July 2018 (MIA) - Bosnia-Herzegovina (BiH) should take the example of Sofia, Skopje and Athens, which have managed to overcome mutual differences and sign the friendship treaty and the name agreement, said Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov in Sarajevo on Thursday.

"These were no easy decisions for Bulgaria, Macedonia and Greece," Borissov told a joint press conference with BiH Council of Ministers Chairman Denis Zvizdic.

According to him, it is necessary for political elites in the region to solve political conflicts so that Western Balkan countries become members of EU and NATO.

"Bulgaria can be a model of ethnic tolerance for Bosnia-Herzegovina," added PM Borissov.

He said coming elections in BiH should define the country's path.

"We stand ready to support you on the European path. Your neighbors count on you, because BiH will represent a strong safeguard against radical Islam in the EU," stressed Borissov.

Zvizdic thanked Borissov for Bulgaria's efforts in helping BiH in recent years, especially over the course of the EU Presidency in the first half of 2018.

He said the European perspective is one of BiH's main objectives, adding that the country would file its application for EU membership after the October elections.

"The European perspective means peace, stability and prosperity, not only for our country but the region in general," underlined Zvizdic. ik/12:56

###

