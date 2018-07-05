Poll: 7 in 10 Greeks oppose Macedonia-Greece name deal

Athens, 5 July 2018 (MIA) - As many as 7 in 10 Greeks said they negatively view the name deal between Greece and Macedonia, shows a recent opinion poll.

The poll was conducted by the agency MRB from 22 to 29 June by interviewing 2,000 people eligible to vote in elections.

Asked about the name agreement, only 12.8% said it was positive whereas 68.3% said they oppose it.

Respondents were asked to rate certain parts of the deal in the rather comprehensive opinion poll, such as the new name of Macedonia, the nationality of the citizens of Macedonia, the language, national heritage, etc, MIA reported from Athens.

More than 7 in 10 Greeks believe that Greece could have reached a better solution (75.1%), the agreement is more favorable to the national interests of Macedonia (73.3%) and it harms the interests of Greece (70.5%).

The survey also offers findings about the ratings of Greek politicians, both ruling and opposition, after the name agreement was reached.

According to the nationwide survey, if elections were held today, the opposition party New Democracy would garner 31% of the vote and the ruling party of Alexis Tsipras, SYRIZA, 21.2%. ba/16:37

###

