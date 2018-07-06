Kosovo prosecutor's office processes 150 war crime cases
- Friday, July 06, 2018 8:26 AM
Pristina, 6 July 2018 (MIA) - The Kosovo Specialist Prosecutor's Office has started to work on war crimes charges committed by Serbia during the 1998-99 conflict in Kosovo, filed by civil society organizations, MIA reports from Pristina.
The office has started to review about 150 war crime cases only for the region of Gjakova, with evidence already there for 93 of them.
Civil society representative Avni Mustafa said over 200 Serbs are suspected of war crimes, while evidence have been collected over a period of 17 years.
The EULEX mission, which had the mandate to process war crime cases until recently, launched an investigation in the Gjakova area several years ago, but did not raise any indictments. ik/08:25
