Kosovo prosecutor's office processes 150 war crime cases

Pristina, 6 July 2018 (MIA) - The Kosovo Specialist Prosecutor's Office has started to work on war crimes charges committed by Serbia during the 1998-99 conflict in Kosovo, filed by civil society organizations, MIA reports from Pristina.

The office has started to review about 150 war crime cases only for the region of Gjakova, with evidence already there for 93 of them.

Civil society representative Avni Mustafa said over 200 Serbs are suspected of war crimes, while evidence have been collected over a period of 17 years.

The EULEX mission, which had the mandate to process war crime cases until recently, launched an investigation in the Gjakova area several years ago, but did not raise any indictments. ik/08:25

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.