London set to host Western Balkans leaders

London, 9 July 2018 (MIA) - The fifth Western Balkans Summit opens on Monday in London with key EU member states and UK leaders meeting the heads of six Balkan governments to “strengthen the reform agenda in the region” so that they can meet the criteria for EU accession.

The focus is on those Balkan countries that are not yet members of the EU: Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Macedonia, Montenegro and Serbia, and security and the economy will top this year’s summit agenda, Balkan Insight reports.

The summit is being held within the framework of the Berlin Process, which was initiated by German Chancellor Angela Merkel to improve relations within the region and accelerate the EU integration of those states that are not yet members.

The Berlin Process, which started in August 2014, has been marked by annual summits held to underline the EU's commitment towards the Western Balkans. Italy hosted last year’s event.

On 4 July, economy ministers from the region met in Vienna, Austria, to examine how the Berlin Process could best support economic growth in the region, including the unobstructed flow of goods, services, capital and highly-skilled labour and so promote investment and trade.

Besides Interior Ministers and Foreign Ministers, the meeting on Monday and Tuesday will gather EU and Balkan leaders, diplomats and finance experts.

It comes against a background of serious questions over the EU’s future, after Britain opted to leave the EU and as member states argue badtemperedly over migration.

Although British officials insist the UK will remain engaged in the Balkan region in the post-Brexit era, some consider it paradoxical that Britain, which is in the process of leaving the Union, is hosting a summit concerned with EU enlargement.

According to the press release from the UK government, this year’s summit will focus on increasing economic stability with a view to improving the business environment, encouraging entrepreneurship, addressing youth unemployment, and promoting regional inter-connectivity. sk/09:39

###

