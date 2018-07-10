Hahn: Visa liberalization for Kosovo will be decided before July 25
- Tuesday, July 10, 2018 6:20 PM
Pristina, 10 July 2018 (MIA) – Johannes Hahn, Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, reiterated on Tuesday that Brussels would decide about Kosovo's visa liberalization before the summer holidays, MIA's Pristina correspondent reports.
Asked about the time frame, Hahn told KTV television that he was going on vacation on July 25.
"I'm always optimistic," was Hahn's brief reply to the question whether the recommendation would be favorable.
Hahn spoke to the Pristina-based TV channel in London, where he is attending the EU-Western Balkans Summit. mr/18:20
