Kosovo must set red lines in Belgrade dialogue, says ex-chief negotiator
- Thursday, July 12, 2018 8:35 AM
Pristina, 12 July 2018 (MIA) - Former chief negotiator in the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue Edita Tahiri has urged parties of Kosovo Albanians to reach consensus over the final stage of the negotiations, MIA reports from Pristina.
Tahiri told newspaper "Epoka e Re" the first consensus that parties should reach is the issue of Kosovo's red lines in the process.
According to her, the red lines should include mutual recognition, the Ahtisaari package and Kosovo's accession to the UN.
Tahiri said the Kosovo Parliament should adopt a platform for the negotiations and authorise the President and the negotiating team. ik/08:34
