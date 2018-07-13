МИА Лого
EC launches screening process towards opening of Albania's EU accession talks

Friday, July 13, 2018  3:35 PM

EC launches screening process towards opening of Albania

Tirana, 13 July 2018 (MIA) - European Commissioner for enlargement Johannes Hahn announced Friday in Brussels the beginning of a screening process for Albania -- the first step towards opening the country's accession negotiations in June 2019.

'Our teams will begin with their jobs immediately in order to guarantee a thorough analysis of the situation,' Hahn told a joint press conference with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.

Hand said he would visit Albania on Tuesday for talks about 'complicated, ambitious and comprehensive work during which we must evaluate all the areas covered by the 35 negotiation chapters'. 

Next 12 months will be months of hard work and preparations for formal negotiations, Rama said. lk/15:35

