Russia's role in SEE 'destabilizing', says US Defense Secretary
- Saturday, July 14, 2018 11:36 AM
Washington, 14 July 2018 (MIA) - US Secretary of Defense James Mattis said that Russia’s role in the region of Southeast Europe had a “destabilizing element.”
“They have chosen to come in and to undermine the democratic fabric of nations that are young in their democratic processes by spreading fake information, economic measures and by meddling," Mattis told reporters on his trip from Croatia to Norway.
In Zagreb, the US official met with the defense ministers of the Adriatic Charter members.
Formed in 2003 by Albania, Macedonia and Croatia, the initiative aimed at assisting these countries on their path to NATO integration. It was joined by Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2008. ba/11:36
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 4:38 PM | VMRO-DPMNE's Mickovski: SEC formation not to be viewed as separate issue
The appointment of new members of the State Election Commission (SEC) is part of a package of measur...
- 4:16 PM | Interior Minister Spasovski meets Kosovo counterpart Gashi
Ways to advance police cooperation in order to strengthen the fight against organized crime and to i...
- 3:42 PM | Trump questions why Obama did not act on claims of Russian election meddling
President Donald Trump on Saturday tried to blame the Obama administration for not responding aggres...
- 3:29 PM | Sexual assault referral centre opens in Kumanovo
A sexual assault referral centre was opened Saturday as part of the main hospital in Kumanovo. The c...
- 2:36 PM | FDIs expected to increase after joining NATO, says FinMin
Experiences from other countries show high growth of foreign direct investments after accession into...