Russia's role in SEE 'destabilizing', says US Defense Secretary

Washington, 14 July 2018 (MIA) - US Secretary of Defense James Mattis said that Russia’s role in the region of Southeast Europe had a “destabilizing element.”

“They have chosen to come in and to undermine the democratic fabric of nations that are young in their democratic processes by spreading fake information, economic measures and by meddling," Mattis told reporters on his trip from Croatia to Norway.

In Zagreb, the US official met with the defense ministers of the Adriatic Charter members.

Formed in 2003 by Albania, Macedonia and Croatia, the initiative aimed at assisting these countries on their path to NATO integration. It was joined by Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2008. ba/11:36

