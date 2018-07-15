Serbia has already recognized Kosovo 'silently': President's aide
- Sunday, July 15, 2018 1:11 PM
Pristina, 15 July 2018 (MIA) - Full normalization of relations between Kosovo and Serbia also mean mutual recognition, which in fact implicitly already is in place and should be only formalized, said an aide of the Kosovo President.
"A solution is to normalize relations between Kosovo and Serbia, reconciliation and mutual recognition," Ardian Arifaj said in an interview with the Kosovo state broadcaster in Serbian language program, MIA's Pristina correspondent reported.
According to Hashim Thaci's aide, Serbia's 'silent' recognition of Kosovo has been already realized. "The parties are only taking part in the dialogue for Serbia to recognize the independence of Kosovo de jure and de facto."
"Of course, Serbia should be also formally recognized by Kosovo," stated Ardian Arifaj. ba/13:09
