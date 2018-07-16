Cleansing of corrupt judges leaves Albania without constitutional court

Tirana, 16 July 2018 (MIA) - The process of cleansing Albania's judicial institutions and the police from corrupt individuals or criminals has cost the country's constitutional court, since more than half of its members have not passed the checks, MIA reports from Tirana.

The last in line is Gani Dizdari, who has been dismissed by the independent verification commission because of "having problems with his property and integrity as a person".

"The dismissal of yet another constitutional judge has brought to surface the rotten judicial system and the need to thoroughly clean the judges' image. The dysfunctional constitutional court has plunged Albania's judicial system into an institutional and constitutional crisis, which seriously damages the country's EU aspirations," reads Tirana daily Shekulli.

The constitutional court is comprised of nine members, three of whom nominated by the President, three by the Parliament and three by three by the Supreme Court.

Since the cleansing process has started, about 500 police officers have left the service without filing forms over their property before getting the job and the current status. In addition, a number of judges and prosecutors have not passed the checks. ik/13:01

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.